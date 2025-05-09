Tatcha

Dauphinette x PAMPSHADE In collaboration with our friend Yukiko Morita at Pampshade, a limited batch Daisy Bread Bag! Crafted from real, surplus boule bread-- baked, hollowed, and reimagined into a delightful purse in Japan. Coated in an anti-bacterial and anti-fungal, eco-friendly resin. Veg-tanned leather card case attached at back. Brass snap. Detachable chunky gold-tone chain. Approx 6" diameter (bread) and 4" diameter (card case). Chain 20" long. Fits keys and 2-3 cards. Each one unique! Baked and handmade in Japan! Very limited batch. If you would like to order this item for in-store pickup email us at info@dauphinette.com and we would be happy to coordinate this for you.