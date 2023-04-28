COS ATELIER

The Silk Scarf Dress

$290.00

At COS

This piece is part of the COS ATELIER collection, a limited capsule founded on the principles of luxury and exceptional design. CUT The ATELIER slip dress will truly stand the test of time. Designed to fall to a midi length, it dips to a 'V' at the front and back and is precisely cut on the bias so it skims the form. The scarf panel can be wrapped around the neck or worn elegantly over one shoulder. CLOTH​ We handpicked the premium silk crepe de chine for its softness and beautiful drape, which lends the silhouette some fluidity​. It's bordered with delicate picot edges. CRAFT​ Look closely and you'll see that it's designed with a subtle chain loop on the shoulder to hold the scarf in place. Tucked inside is a pair of bespoke ATELIER hanger loops so you can carefully store your garment between wears. 100% Silk / Dry clean Back length of size 6 is 44.09" / Model wears a size 6