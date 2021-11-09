Criterion Collection

The Silence Of The Lambs Special Edition

In this chilling adaptation of the best selling novel by Thomas Harris, the astonishingly versatile director Jonathan Demme crafted a taut psychological thriller about an American obsession: serial murder. As Clarice Starling, an FBI trainee who enlists the help of the infamous Hannibal 'the Cannibal' Lecter to gain insight into the mind of another killer, Jodie Foster subverts classic gender dynamics and gives one of the most memorable performances of her career. As her foil, Anthony Hopkins is the archetypal antihero cultured, quick witted, and savagely murderous delivering a harrowing portrait of humanity gone terribly wrong. A gripping police procedural and a disquieting immersion into a twisted psyche, The silence of the lambs swept the Academy Awards (best picture, director, screenplay, actress, actor) and remains a cultural touchstone. BLU RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES New 4K digital restoration, approved by director of photography Tak Fujimoto, with 2.0 surround DTS HD Master Audio soundtrack Alternate 5.1 surround DTS HD Master Audio soundtrack Audio commentary from 1994 featuring director Jonathan Demme, actors Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins, screenwriter Ted Tally, and former FBI agent John Douglas New interview with critic Maitland McDonagh Thirty eight minutes of deleted scenes Four documentaries featuring hours of interviews with cast and crew Behind the scenes featurette Storyboards Trailer Plus: A book featuring an introduction by Foster, an essay by critic Amy Taubin, pieces from 2000 and 2013 by author Thomas Harris on the origins of the character Hannibal Lecter, and a 1991 interview with Demme.