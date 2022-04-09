Vrai

The Signature V Solitaire Ring

$1250.00

Buy Now Review It

At Vrai

Details The Signature V solitaire in 18k yellow gold with an oval cut diamond A future classic, the Signature V engagement ring is at once timeless yet untraditional. Contoured cusps nestle a sustainably created diamond between the band’s dipping center for a unique adaptation of the classic solitaire. Elegant in its craftsmanship, this design can be worn with the V facing either direction.