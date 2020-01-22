Destiny Books

A system of divination inspired by the Libyan Sibyls, the African prophetesses of the classical world • Includes 44 full-color cards in Latin and English with a comprehensive guidebook • Details how to consult the oracle, providing in-depth write-ups about the meaning of each card and the symbolic language represented by their imagery • Designed to directly address the spiritual lessons underlying the seeker’s query and facilitate self-examination and decision-making • The cards feature full-color paintings in the style of the Libyan mosaics popular with the Roman elite in the 1st century B.C.E.