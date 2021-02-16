Hardie Grant

The Shortcut Cook: Classic Recipes And The Ingenious Hacks That Make Them Faster, Simpler And Tastier

It's a myth that to make the very best versions of classic dishes, they have to be prepared from scratch. It's actually a well-known fact in the food industry that chefs have always used shortcuts. But home cooks have not always had the same privilege. From her extensive experience, Rosie has distilled over 60 classic recipes, such as eggs Benedict, spaghetti and meatballs and lemon meringue pie, and applied every time-saving tip, flavour boost and genius twist that she has to produce failsafe recipes.This book is here to make your life in the kitchen bolder, brighter and a whole lot easier. These are world-over favourites that people love to eat and aspire to cook - ready in a flash.