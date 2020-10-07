Amika

The Shield Style Anti-humidity Spray

$25.00

Product Description amika Shield Anti-Humidity Spray is powered by an advanced encapsulating technology, that delivers sub-micron spheres into hairs’ cuticle to form an invisible anti-frizz, anti-humidity shield. A controlled, time-release formula maintains this barrier to defend hair against frizz, dulling and dirtying pollution. As clinical testing confirms that a smooth, frizz-free style will stay intact for over 24 hours. Key Ingredients: Sea buckthorn berry is rich in vitamin C and A, antioxidants and healthy omega fatty acids, including the essential omega-7. Polyquaternum-59 a cationic polymer that smooths the cuticle and provides UV protection. Hydrolyzed Keratin, broken down to penetrate porous, damaged hair cuticles, it repairs and restores moisture, elasticity, luster and smoothness. Free of MIT/MCI, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban, aluminum, talc, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, gluten, mineral oil, sodium chloride, petrochemicals and artificial colors. Has less than one percent synthetic fragrances. Vegetarian-friendly and cruelty-free. Safe for color-treated, Brazilian-treated and keratin-treated hair. Brand Story amika was founded by industry OUTSIDERS in Williamsburg, Brooklyn in 2007 and is the antithesis of a typical beauty brand. Instead of purveying unattainable perfection we believe in a totally individual version of beauty.