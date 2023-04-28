COS ATELIER

The Sheer Knitted Slip Dress

At COS

This piece is part of the COS ATELIER collection, our limited capsule founded on the principles of luxury and exceptional design. CUT Barely-there slip dresses are an emblem of '90s minimalism, but this one from the ATELIER capsule transcends decades and seasons. Suspended from slender shoulder straps, it has a deep V-neckline and is shaped for a body-skimming silhouette that falls elegantly to the floor. The dipped, low back makes it a striking piece for special events. CLOTH Our specialist team hand-selected a fluid viscose yarn, expertly knitted for a beautiful, slightly sheer quality that complements its minimal design. The muted caviar hue harmonizes with the other pieces in the collection. CRAFT This piece is designed to last years in your closet – note the enduring tubular trims and the pair of ATELIER hanger loops, so you can hang your knitted garment without warping its shape. 88% Viscose, 12% Polyamide (Nylon) / Machine wash Back length of size S is 50" / Model wears a size S