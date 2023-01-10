Madewell

The Shearling Sigrid Slingback Mule

$168.00 $77.99

Crafted of smooth leather with a rounded toe and a cozy shearling lining, these slingback mules are supercute and superwalkable thanks to the flexible platform lug sole heel and the MWL Cloudlift Lite padding, which feels like walking on a...well, you know. When you select your size, "H" equals a half size. 2" heel. Man-made sole. Do Well: leather sourced from a tannery that achieved a Gold Rating from the Leather Working Group (LWG), an organization that works to promote sustainable environmental practices in the leather industry. Import. NH874