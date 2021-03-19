Abbio

The Set

Trusted by professional chefs, designed for home cooks, for only half the cost. The only cookware you'll ever need. The Set includes Abbio's Large Nonstick Skillet, Small Nonstick Skillet, Sauce Pan, Sauté Pan and Stock Pot. Abbio's Large and Small skillets feature a specially designed nonstick coating that's free of harmful chemicals and will withstand years of heavy kitchen use. All five pieces are made from tri-ply steel and aluminum for even heat distribution, and the ergonomic handles make for easy maneuvering around the stove. The Set also comes with a high temp silicone hot pad so can take your kitchen creations directly to the table. SMALL NONSTICK SKILLET - 8" Diameter - Oven safe to 450° - Made without PFOAs or other harmful chemicals LARGE NONSTICK SKILLET - 11" Diameter - Oven safe to 450° - Made without PFOAs or other harmful chemicals SAUCE PAN - 7" Diameter - 2 Quarts - Oven safe to 500° - Snug-fitting lid STOCK POT - 9.5" Diameter - 6 Quarts - Oven safe to 500° - Snug-fitting lid SAUTE PAN - 10" Diameter - 3 Quarts - Oven safe to 500° - Snug-fitting lid EACH PIECE: - Works on all stoves, including induction, glass, electric and gas - Matte external finish - Handle is 100% cast stainless steel and oven safe - 2.3mm thickness - 100% recyclable packaging - Comes with an Abbio Hot Pad