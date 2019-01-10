MDNA Skin

What It Is: THE SERUM is a breakthrough hydrating, plumping and brightening treatment clinically-tested and personally perfected by Madonna to help provide the look of firmer and more nourished skin. Instantly and over time, the complexion appears lustrous, supple and rejuvenated with a visibly renewed texture. Our exclusive replenishing HOLY WATER base is combined with powerfully moisturizing and firming vegan squalane, triple hyaluronic acid and apple stem cells to help dramatically diminish the appearance of dullness, fine lines, wrinkles and loss of firmness. Enriched with brightening licorice, antioxidant-rich resveratrol to help minimize visible signs of aging, and retinyl palmitate (a form of vitamin A) to help protect the skin's appearance from environmental aggressors. The luxurious lightweight formula melts into the skin for an astonishing glow. MADONNA’S TIP: Use on your elbows and knees for a powerful firming and smoothing treatment.