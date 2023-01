The Series NY

The Series Ny Eugene Balaclava

$118.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

This NY-based brand takes vintage materials to create colorful crochet pieces. The perfect chilly weather accessory to gift yourself or someone special, Eugene is a special hand crocheted balaclava in different hues of blue. One size. Acrylic blend. Hand wash. Made in the USA. N7560