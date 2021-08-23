Pilcro

Style No. 4122925770001; Color Code: 093 Crafted in the USA using Candiani-sourced selvedge denim, the Selvedge Borrowed delivers a low-slung rise with a relaxed, gently tapered leg for a from-the-boys look that's all your own. Featuring the crisp, straight outseam characteristic of selvedge denim, this adventure-ready pair styles equally well with a graphic tee and sandals, or a cozy knit and your favorite boots. Know Your Fabric: Selvedge Denim Selvedge denim production employs traditional weaving techniques using a narrow, specialized loom. Through a delicate and exacting process, the selvedge edge is applied to the outseam of each denim piece, yielding a crisp, straight outseam that breaks in over time to create a just-for-you fit. Characterized by a distinctive ticking along each garment's interior, the technique results in the highest-quality denim - unrivaled in authenticity and character. Meet The Mill: Candiani Renowned for its earth-friendly advances in crafting and manufacturing, Candiani - a family-run enterprise based just outside of Milan - is synonymous with luxe, time-tested denim. Heralded as "the greenest mill in the blue world," Candiani melds a sustainability-focused ethos with innovative production techniques that drastically reduce water and energy use, while eliminating the use of toxic dyes and pollutants such as polyvinyl alcohol (PVA). About Pilcro Our exclusive Pilcro label offers effortless style and endless possibilities for everyday outfitting. From top to bottom, each piece is both versatile and comfy - just how all your favorites should be! Delivering iconic silhouettes crafted from premium denim - along with boho blouses, breezy buttondowns, and beyond - this only-at-Anthro collection is designed to fit, flatter, and feel amazing. 92% cotton, 6% polyester, 2% elastane PVA-free indigo dye Relaxed high-rise Relaxed fit Five-pocket styling Front zip Machine wash USA