Gemma Ogston

The Self-care Cookbook

In this beautiful full-color recipe book, Gemma Ogston introduces us to the concept of eating as the ultimate form of self-care and self-love. Drawing on decades of experience as a plant-based chef, and her own personal journey to becoming a mother and business owner, each recipe has been carefully crafted to be quick, easy and affordable but, most importantly, kind and nurturing to your body – and mind. With over 60 delicious recipes including cacao and cherry granola bowl to increase your 'feel good' endorphins, miso with seaweed and chickpea tofu to give your gut flora a super boost and pear crumble with vanilla cashew custard because you deserve it, The Self-Care Cookbook is for anyone who needs some extra TLC.