Chillhouse

The Self-care Bundle

$140.00

Buy Now Review It

At Chillhouse

The perfect present for the self-care expert in your life. Includes our best-selling Palo Santo and Chill candle, Chill Tips Editor-in-Chill, Chill Tips Wavy Baby, Chill Tips Dot Matrix, white jade gua sha, Chillhouse logo script terry headband, and a dual-sided nail file.