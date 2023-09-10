Papier

The Secret Garden

$37.00 $31.45

Buy Now Review It

At Papier

Shipping Order now and get it by Friday Sep 15th Our products are made to order - Find out more Returns Due to the personalized nature of these products, we don’t typically accept returns. However, if you're not 100% happy with your order, get in touch within 30 days of your order date and we'll sort it. Foiled Bullet Journal Let it shine! Our foiled hardback notebooks are accented with raised, metallic details to give your desk that glow. Choose between lined, dotted or plain paper inside and personalize the cover with words of your choice. A special little gift for yourself – or anyone else. Discover our tips for getting the most out of your notebook. Designer: Open Sea Design Co.