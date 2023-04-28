United States
COS ATELIER
The Scrunchie Shoulder Bag
$135.00
At COS
This piece is part of the COS ATELIER collection, a limited capsule founded on the principles of luxury and exceptional design. CUT The ATELIER bag is shaped for a voluminous, circular silhouette; tuck it under your shoulder or fold the strap over your hand to wear it as a clutch come evening. It's a striking piece designed to complement everything you style it with, but form doesn't sacrifice function – note the secure silver-tone zip, roomy main compartment and slip pocket inside to house your valuables. CLOTH We selected a pure TENCEL™ Lyocell cloth that's revered for its fluidity and lightness, complementing the delicate ruffles. The soft-sheen fabric will beautifully catch the light of the sun or mirrorball. CRAFT Our artisans carefully gathered the fabric to create the effect of soft ruffles that follow the rounded silhouette. Store it in the accompanying garment bag when you travel. 100% TENCEL™ Lyocell / Lining: 50% Recycled Cotton, 50% Cotton Total height: 9.64"