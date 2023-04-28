COS ATELIER

This piece is part of the COS ATELIER collection, a limited capsule founded on the principles of luxury and exceptional design. CUT The ATELIER bag is shaped for a voluminous, circular silhouette; tuck it under your shoulder or fold the strap over your hand to wear it as a clutch come evening. It's a striking piece designed to complement everything you style it with, but form doesn't sacrifice function – note the secure silver-tone zip, roomy main compartment and slip pocket inside to house your valuables. CLOTH​ We selected a pure TENCEL™ Lyocell cloth that's revered for its fluidity and lightness, complementing the delicate ruffles. The soft-sheen fabric will beautifully catch the light of the sun or mirrorball. CRAFT​ Our artisans carefully gathered the fabric to create the effect of soft ruffles that follow the rounded silhouette. Store it in the accompanying garment bag when you travel. 100% TENCEL™ Lyocell / Lining: 50% Recycled Cotton, 50% Cotton Total height: 9.64"