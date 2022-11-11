The School Of Life

The School Of Life – Know Yourself Prompt Cards – Cards For Self-reflection

Small pack of prompt cards Eloquent and beautiful prompts for self-reflection 60 cards in box | 104mm x 73mm x 36mm "Know Yourself Prompt CardsIt's hard to understand who we really are: what we want, how we feel and why we react as we do. This lack of self-knowledge can be trouble, for it makes us get into the wrong relationships, pick unsatisfactory jobs or spend money unwisely. No wonder Socrates summed up all the counsel of philosophy in just two words: 'Know Yourself'.These cards are designed to assist us in a journey of self-knowledge; they present us with a range of ideas and questions that can help us to understand ourselves better.60 cards in box 104mm x 73mm x 36mm.The School of Life is devoted to developing emotional intelligence through the help of culture. We address such issues as how to find fulfilling work, how to master the art of relationships, how to understand one's past, how to achieve calm and how better to understand, and where necessary change, the world.Headquartered in London, we operate around the globe, delivering our services down a number of channels to suit your different needs. We offer classes and therapies in person. We also publish books, create films and make and sell a range of objects & tools that will assist you in the quest for a more fulfilled life. We also run a consulting and training service for businesses.The School of Life is a place to step back and think intelligently about central emotional concerns. You will never be cornered by dogma, but we will direct you towards a variety of ideas from the humanities - from philosophy to literature, psychology to the visual arts - ideas that will exercise, stimulate and expand your mind. You will meet other curious, sociable and open-minded people in an atmosphere of exploration and enjoyment."""