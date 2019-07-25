BDB

The Scholar Backpack

$99.00

Whether you're a dedicated scholar or you've just heard that's a thing some people are into for some reason, the DB Scholar Backpack has the smart storage you need for your favorite everyday activities. Whether you're walking to class, commuting to work, or cruising around town on your board, you'll be able to fit all you need for a day away from home. Throw books, a change of clothes, and school essentials into the main compartment, and tuck your computer away neatly in the internal 15 inch laptop compartment. A secondary zippered compartment gives you quick access to smaller items like sunglasses or cameras, while the outer buckled straps conveniently hold a skateboard, yoga mat, or similarly sized object, ensuring that this bag has the capacity and functionality for everyone, scholar or friend of scholar. .Convenient everyday pack for around town adventures. Main compartment holds books, clothes, and everyday items. Laptop compartment can hold computers and tablets up to 15 inches. Buckled outer straps carry your skateboard or yoga mat hands free. Small zippered compartment keeps shades and snacks close by. Adjustable straps let you carry your load however you want.