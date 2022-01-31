Allbirds

The Scarf

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Allbirds

Meet our newest collection of caps, beanies and scarves made from 100% premium ZQ merino wool. The coziest things to wrap up in, cover up with, or give to anyone you think needs a hug, which is pretty much everyone. Dimensions: 12” x 72” Regenerative Wool: See that cool label? Our Wool Scarf in Bough was made with lower carbon regenerative wool from Temple Peak Station in NZ, which is about as good for the planet as it gets. Where It’s Made: China. Learn more about our operations.