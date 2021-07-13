Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Trouva
The Scandi-inspired Wedding Box
£65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Trouva
From The Scandinavian Shop in Glasgow, United Kingdom
Need a few alternatives?
Kitty's Vintage Vault
Vintage 1930s Frameless Mirror Art Deco Wall Mirror
BUY
£135.00
Etsy
Onquata
The Night Decorative Paddle
BUY
C$85.00
Onquata
Christine Quills
Ascend Collection: Pursue
BUY
Christine Quills
Emily Kewageshig
Framed Print: Power To The People
BUY
C$88.00
Emily Kewageshig
More from Trouva
Trouva
Glass Salt Pot
BUY
$24.49
Trouva
Trouva
Marcel Tote Bag In Recycled Cotton
BUY
£44.49
Trouva
Trouva
Cotton Zigzag Cushion
BUY
£23.99
Trouva
Trouva
3 Mixed Indoor Fern House Plants
BUY
£24.00
Trouva
More from Décor
extra&ordinary
Collection Gravity - Sculptural Candle Holder - Pebble
BUY
£35.00
extra&ordinary
Habitat
Hestia Marble Tea Light Holder
BUY
£20.00
Habitat
The Citizenry
Rayos Lumbar Pillow
BUY
$145.00
$205.00
The Citizenry
The Citizenry
Torres Leather Pillow
BUY
$160.00
$215.00
The Citizenry
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted