The Scandal Of It All: The Rogue Files: 2 By Sophie Jordan

What kind of woman ventures into London's most notorious pleasure club An outsider like Graciela, the Duchess of Autenberry, snubbed time and time again by society because of her Spanish roots. Ela longs to take a lover for a single, wild night, and within the walls of Sodom there are gentlemen to suit every forbidden taste. If only she were not so drawn to the smoldering Lord Strickland...a dangerous man who sees beyond her mask, and could ruin her reputation with a mere whisper. Lord Strickland never permitted himself to fantasize about the sultry, off-limits lady, but then he never expected to find Ela in a place so wicked, looking for what he's more than too happy to give. She may not be to the ton's taste, but she suits him perfectly. First, however, he must convince her to trust in this dangerous desire—and in the promise of forever unleashed by one wild, scandalous night.