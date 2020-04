Fruity Booty

The Savannah Set

$87.50

Buy Now Review It

At Fruity Booty

The Limited-Edition Savannah Set, created using the softest leopard print surplus fabric that was sourced within the UK. Due to the nature of using deadstock fabric, there is a limited amount of this set, and once it's gone it's gone forever. Polyamide 68%, Spandex/Elastane 32% Stretch fabric Made in Portugal Rayana is a size 10 and 32C cup and wears both the Medium bra and knicker