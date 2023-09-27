Everlane

The Satin V-neck Maxi Dress

$178.00 $107.00

Dress up, dress down. Elegant and versatile, The Satin V-Neck Maxi Dress takes a simple silhouette and makes it magic. Featuring a deep front and back V neck, this sleeveless maxi dress has a flattering dropped waist and neck tie detail to add a little definition. Bra-friendly and easy to throw on, it’s made with a new lightweight hammered FSC-certified viscose which has a slight sheen for a little extra polish.