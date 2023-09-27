Everlane

The Satin Pull-on Pant

$118.00 $47.00

Stay in your comfort zone. For pants that move comfortably with you throughout your day—and add a little elevated edge, meet The Satin Pull-On Pant. With a fluid and flowy wide leg silhouette, these pants feature an easy-on elasticated waist and seam front pockets. Made with our new lightweight hammered FSC-certified viscose, they have a slight sheen for a pop of polish. Perfect for work or play. The Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification ensures that products come from responsibly managed forests. The standards expand protection of water quality, prohibit harvest of rare old-growth forests, ban highly hazardous chemicals, and require forest managers to engage local community members as well as protect customary rights of indigenous people.