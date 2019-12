L'Academie

The Sasha Blazer

$228.00 $149.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

Self: 80% viscose, 20% nylon Lining: 100% poly Hand wash cold Velvet fabric Front button closure Waist tie detail Padded shoulders Imported Revolve Style No. LCDE-WO92 Manufacturer Style No. LAOW33 F19