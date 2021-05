Andie Swim

Medium Bottom Coverage Light Bust Support Medium Leg Cut Designed with a deep plunge and medium leg cut, made to sell out. A timeless way to accentuate your best assets. adjustable straps removable soft cups UPF 50+ sun protection Terra has an abstract, stone-like texture with the comfort of our classic fabrications. Double lined for all-day stretch and support. Fabric Content: 97% nylon, 3% spandex Rinse in cold water immediately after wearing to remove some chlorine, saltwater, sunscreen and/or natural body oils. Hand-wash your suits in cold water with a gentle laundry detergent or hand soap. Do not bleach, iron, or tumble dry. Lay Flat to Dry. Hang drying can stretch out your suit. Laying flat to dry gives the fabric a chance to reshape. For super-suit longevity, pre-rinse your Andie in fresh water before diving into the pool or ocean. Salt, chlorine, and other particles cling to dry suits, so jumping in some clean water before your day at the beach/pool/park help maintain swimsuit fibers. Please note that there may be shipping delays due to carriers' COVID-19 safety precautions. Orders are fulfilled within 4 business days of order placement. From the date of fulfillment, orders placed with standard shipping typically take an additional 3-7 business days to arrive within the US. Expedited shipping options are only available within the US and only move/deliver on business days (Monday - Friday). For same-day fulfillment, you must place your order before 1 pm ET. Express Shipping (FedEx) takes 2 business days from the fulfillment date. Overnight Shipping (FedEx) takes 1 business day from the fulfillment date. Shipping options for international orders are detailed at checkout. If you are ordering from outside the US, it's best to order an Andie a few weeks before you need it!