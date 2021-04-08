ModCloth

The Sara High-waisted Bikini Bottom

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

Item No. 176707 An essential swimwear silhouette, this high-waisted bikini bottom from our ModCloth namesake label is a must-have addition for your swim collection. This is thanks to its flattering cut along with its mint green background, and the fun print of yellow-and-black hued cheetahs galavanting about all over. A colorful and bold choice to wear poolside or beachside that will for sure become a quick favorite in your swim rotation! 80% Polyester, 20% Elastane. Hand wash. Fully lined. Imported