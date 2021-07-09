Andie Swim

The Santorini Top

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Andie Swim

Light Bust Support Keep it easy like the Santorini – the knot front, clasp back and a whole lot of color options make this the perfect grab ‘n’ go to pair with your favorite style of bottoms. clasp band adjustable straps Orders placed with Standard Shipping are typically fulfilled within 5 business days of order placement. From the date of fulfillment, orders placed with standard shipping typically take an additional 3-7 business days to arrive within the US. Expedited shipping options are only available within the US and only move/deliver on business days (Monday - Friday). For same-day fulfillment, you must place your order before 1 pm ET. Express Shipping (FedEx) takes 2 business days from the fulfillment date. Overnight Shipping (FedEx) takes 1 business day from the fulfillment date. Shipping options for international orders are detailed at checkout. If you are ordering from outside the US, it's best to order an Andie a few weeks before you need it! Pairs well with The 90s Cheeky Bottom $45 The Cheeky Bottom $50