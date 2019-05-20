Search
Products fromShopClothingSwimwear
Fair Harbor

The Saltaire Bikini

$48.00
At Fair Harbor
Playing kadima, jumping off the dock and riding bikes around town, as little kids we couldn’t sit still. With energy like that, we needed a swimsuit to keep up. Designed with that mindset, this bikini is made to move and compliment your every step.
Featured in 1 story
An Evergreen List Of Our Fave Sustainable Brands
by Emily Ruane