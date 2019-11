Juvia's Place

The Saharan Vol. Ii Blush Palette

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Only at ULTA!The Juvia's Place Saharan Volume II Blush Palette is the ultimate all in one palette which embodies a meticulously formulated array of multi-functional colors. A perfect blend of beautiful peach and soft pink shades to captivate facial structures.Shades: