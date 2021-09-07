Jill Pyle

The Sacred Self-care Oracle: A 55-card Deck And Guidebook

Treat Yourself Like a Goddess Connect with your intuition and deepen your self-care practice with The Sacred Self-Care Oracle. This whimsically illustrated deck will help you create rituals to nourish you on the deepest levels your soul is calling for, inviting you to ask: What do I need to feel centered and balanced today? How can I connect with my body's intuition? If I only have a short time for me this week, how should I spend it? Whether you find meaning in the cards alone or consult the in-depth guidebook for mantras, journal prompts, and additional guidance, this powerful healing tool for the modern spiritual seeker gives you permission to put self-care at the top of your to-do list.