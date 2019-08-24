When Shawnee finds out that her school friends are really not her friends at all, she learns some important lessons about the difference that kind words can make and how doing what you know is right usually works –- no matter how hard it is to stick to your guns.Led by her ever-present spiritual guide Nevaeh, Shawnee navigates the rough waters of her new elementary school and learns to make friends –- real friends –- among people who are willing to stand up for what’-s right …- just like her.Nevaeh’-s sparkly wand and knack for showing up just in time make her the perfect companion for a tween girl faced with all the challenges that everyday life brings.