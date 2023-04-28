COS ATELIER

The Ruffled Shift Dress

$250.00

At COS

This piece is part of the COS ATELIER collection, a limited capsule founded on the principles of luxury and exceptional design. CUT The ATELIER shift dress will make a worthwhile addition to your event wardrobe. It's shaped for a straight-cut, somewhat boxy silhouette that honours the design of '20s styles, but is made thoroughly modern by the floaty ruffles that cascade down each side. Our stylists recommend pairing it with the metallic loafers from the capsule. CLOTH​ Our specialist design team hand-selected a premium blend of wool and cotton – the former was chosen for its structure and tactility, the latter for its lightness and longevity. CRAFT​ We carefully considered every final touch on this piece, from the crepe ruffles that have been laser cut for precision to the full lining for structure and a smooth fit. 47% Wool, 45% Cotton, 8% Polyamide. Fully lined: 44% Recycled Polyester, 56% Viscose / Dry clean Back length of size 6 is 34.84" / Model wears a size 6