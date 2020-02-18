Summersalt

The Ruffle Backflip

$95.00

The Details A deep vee front, a stunning open back, and flirty ruffles—this suit has it all. Our signature compression keeps you feeling secure (no tugging or adjusting), and the architectural details make a statement from every angle. Get out there and get ready to turn some heads. The Fit Boob Support: Built-in soft cups for gentle support and coverage Butt Coverage: C Coverage: Our fullest coverage Compression: Our signature fabric and construction makes for the perfect, secure fit Composition: 78% recycled polyamide, 22% elastane Fit tip: Swimwear should fit snug when dry