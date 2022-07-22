Lively

The Ruched Plunge Bralette & High Waist Swim Bundle

$110.00 $57.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lively

Bundle up and save $15 on this retro-inspired sellout! The 80s called - they're obsessed with your swimsuit. Get in on a plunging tie-front silhouette dishing an ultra flattering fit that holds and supports in all of the right places — plus the high waist bottoms to match! These bright colors and ruched textures are just what you need for next perfect beach day. *This item is final sale.