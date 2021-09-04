Everlane

The Ruched Air Blouse

$55.00 $15.17

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & Care Your lighter, breezier, softer cotton staple. Made of our favorite textured cotton lawn fabric, the Ruched Air Blouse is slightly sheer and designed to get softer with every wear. Plus, it has blouson sleeves and a cinchable tie neckline so you can choose your perfect silhouette. Tie it tighter for a ruched look, or looser for off-the-shoulder styling. Fit: True to size. - Scoop ruched neck with tie - Long blouson sleeves - Solid color - Can be worn off the shoulder - Curved hem - Approx. 25.5" length - Imported Machine wash, lay flat to dry 100% cotton Item #6326064