Everlane

The Ruched Air Blouse

$55.00 $20.23

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Details Your lighter, breezier, softer cotton staple. Made of textured cotton lawn fabric, the Ruched Air Blouse is designed to get softer with every wear. Plus, it has blouson sleeves and a cinchable tie neckline so you can choose your perfect silhouette. Tie it tighter for a ruched look, or looser for off-the-shoulder styling. Fit: this style fits true to size. - Boatneck - 3/4 sleeves with button cuffs - Back keyhole cutout with tie closure - Rounded hem - Solid - Woven - Approx. 25.5" length (size 2) - Imported This item cannot be shipped to Canada. Fiber Content 100% Cotton Care Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry