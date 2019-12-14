Chakrubs

The Rose Yoni Egg

The Rose yoni egg is sculpted from rose quartz that comes in medium or large size options. Rose quartz resonates with the heart chakra as a crystal of unconditional love. It emits a soft, feminine energy of compassion and receptivity, increasing one’s capacity to give and receive love. By reawakening the heart to its own innate love, the user feels a deep sense of personal fulfillment and contentment, allowing them the capacity to truly give and receive love from others. The Rosebud yoni egg can specifically assist with: Revealing the beauty in yourself to build self-confidence Teaching the true essence of love and attracting it in all forms (self, erotic, romantic, platonic) Fostering a generous outlook that enhances feelings of compassion and forgiveness Providing comfort to those who are grieving or in pain Stimulating sensual imagination Healing internal childhood wound and reprogramming the heart to receive love Balancing yin-yang energy Releasing blockages in the heart chakra Stimulating the root chakra to rejuvenate the physical body Dissolving anger, resentment, fear, and suspicion The yoni egg practice originated in China over 2,000 years ago and was practiced by the emperor’s concubines to maintain a strong and healthy vagina. A regular yoni egg practice can increase awareness of the muscles and abilities of the vagina while building strength in the area. It can lead to increased and more powerful orgasms, a higher sex drive, and improved urinary incontinence. This item fits in the palm of your hand and comes in options for drilled or non-drilled. The drilled option comes with a string to tie to the egg, which can be used to facilitate extraction or for vaginal weight lifting exercises. Materials & Weight: 100% natural rose quartz crystal Medium Weight: 2 oz Medium Measured Flat: 42mm long and 30mm wide Large Weight: 3 oz Large Measured Flat: 50mm long and 35mm wide Chakrubs do not require batteries 100% natural - does not contain chemicals or artificial treatment Smooth surface Relieves muscular and em