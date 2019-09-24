Tenoverten

The Rose Oil—natural Nourishing Cuticle Oil

$26.00

An ultra-hydrating cuticle pen that heals damaged skin and promotes nail growth. Infused with botanical oils, vitamin E, and a delicate rose scent, this rollerball pen repairs dry, cracked cuticles with regular use. Rose flower oil: contains a complex array of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants making it the key ingredient for emollient properties, refining skin texture, and treating redness. Jojoba, argan, pomegranate, sweet almond and hemp seed oils: an optimum blend for additional essential fatty acids, antioxidants, and B-complex vitamins. Vitamin E: acts as an antioxidant and helps retain skin’s natural moisture. Horsetail extract: contains high silica content to strengthen weak and brittle fingernails. 0.27 fl. oz.