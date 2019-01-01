Tenoverten

The Rose Oil

Natural Nourishing Cuticle Oil .27 fl oz / 8 ml 100% Natural + ultra-hydrating + promotes healthy nail growth + non-greasy + encourages healing of damaged skin Key Ingredients Rose Flower Oil: contains a complex array of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants making it the key ingredient for emollient properties, refining skin texture, and treating redness Jojoba, Argan, Pomegranate, Sweet Almond + Hemp Seed Oils: an optimum blend for additional essential fatty acids, antioxidants, and B-complex vitamins Vitamin E: acts as an antioxidant and helps retain skins natural moisture Horsetail Extract: contains high silica content to strengthen weak and brittle fingernails