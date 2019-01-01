MDNA Skin

The Rose Mist

$120.00

What It Is: THE ROSE MIST is perfected by Madonna to refresh, rebalance and help visibly restore skin’s moisture levels while relaxing the mind with the tranquil scent of her favorite rose. This luxuriant treatment harnesses the ultra-restorative power of wild roses to reawaken the skin and the senses. Formulated with our exclusive mineral-rich HOLY WATER – sourced from Montecatini, Italy – and infused with skin-replenishing Damask roses, energizing ribose and antioxidant-rich spirulina to help visibly tone, refresh and illuminate all skin types. MADONNA’S TIP: Experience a little bit of heaven and give skin and hair an invigorating and refreshed glow by keeping THE ROSE MIST in the fridge.