The Rose Gold Single-blade Razor + Oil

If you're prone to dry skin, your legs are about to thank you. Grapeseed, argan, and sunflower oils hydrate and prep skin for a close, smooth shave. Our single blade razor is designed for a shave that's high on delight and low on irritation. Weighted and balanced to apply just the right amount of pressure, it removes hair from the surface of the skin rather than pulling and tugging as you shave. With less chance of hair getting trapped under the skin, you get a smooth shave and fewer ingrowns. Oh...and bonus...Neroli, aka Orange Blossom, smells like vacation in a bottle. We also happen to be award-winning...NBD. Pairs with these blades.