The Rose Gold Single-blade Razor

$75.00

One blade. Countless reasons you'll get a better shave, but let's start with number one. Our single blade is designed to glide gently over your skin for a close, smooth shave. Weighted and balanced to provide just the right amount of pressure, it removes hair from the surface of the skin rather than tugging and pulling as you shave. With less chance of hair getting trapped under the skin, you get a smooth shave and fewer ingrowns. We made this for sensitive skin. For curly girls. For women who need a better alternative to irritated legs and bikini lines. We also happen to be award-winning...NBD. Pairs with these blades. Skin type: Normal to sensitive Hair type: Thick, coarse, curly Concerns: Ingrown hairs, folliculitis, keratosis pilaris Includes: 1 Single Blade Razor 1 Pack of 10 Blades