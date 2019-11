Flax Sleep

The Robe – Founder’s Series Indigo

C$138.00

Buy Now Review It

At Flax Sleep

The closest thing to feeling like you're still in bed after you've had to get up. A true miracle of engineering. Designed and hand dyed in indigo by our co-founder, Anna, each robe in this limited collection is unique. The Robe features: 2 pockets (for on-the-go comfort storage) 1 belt (because, discretion) 100% French stonewashed linen. *Please note colours may vary based on photography, and your screen.