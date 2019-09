Rituals

The Ritual Of Dao Soothing Night Balm

$12.50

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

This rich and luxurious hand balm has been specially developed to soothe and soften rough, dry hands. Your hands will feel soft and smooth thanks to the ingredient shea butter. Combines the mild aroma of white lotus with the skin-soothing qualities of yi yi ren, which is used in traditional Chinese medicine.