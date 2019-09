Rituals

The Ritual Of Dao Scented Candle, 10.2-oz.

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

A relaxing scented candle based on white lotus and yi yi ren with 70% natural wax. Enjoy 50 hours of this scented candle. Combines the calming ingredients of yi yi ren and white lotus. Web ID: 5917160.