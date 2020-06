Gracemade

The Rise Shorts

$98.00 $80.00

Buy Now Review It

At Gracemade

These mid-length shorts give a timeless look to a classic style. The Rise shorts features the most beautiful sustainably sourced linen/rayon fabric, in a soft cream crinkle, with one-of-a-kind vintage mother of pearl button trim. High waisted fit Hidden zip/button front closure Front pleats Slash pockets Designed and manufactured in Los Angeles