Andie

The Rio Top

$65.00 $46.00

Buy Now Review It

At Andie

This convertible bandeau top has a lightly supportive silhouette that goes strapless in a snap. Everyone needs one in their swim drawer. removable soft cups removable and adjustable straps Inspired by ocean waves and nautical style, Ripple is the newest addition to our collection of textured fabrics. Ripple offers mid-level compression and Andie’s signature stretch.