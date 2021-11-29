Everlane

The Rigid Way-high Jean

$98.00 $73.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Model is 5′7″Wearing size 28 Regular High-rise with a wide, straight leg. Slim fit through hips and thigh. Sits just above belly button.Rise: 12 1/2". Leg opening: 16 1/2" (Size 28)Regular Inseam: 27 1/2"Long Inseam: 29 1/2"Rigid 13oz denimNo stretch 100% Organic CottonMachine Wash Cold Inside Out. Remove Promptly. Tumble Dry Low. Button fly5-pocket style Made in Bien Hoa, VNSee the factory Organic Cotton: This style uses organic cotton. Organic cotton is better for the soil and water, and it’s safer for the workers. Questions about fit? Contact us